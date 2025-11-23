EVAN FERGUSON SCORED his first goal for Roma in a 3-1 win away to Cremonese that sends them two points clear of champions Napoli at the top of Serie A.
Ferguson started on the bench having missed three weeks of action with an ankle injury, but was introduced on the hour mark. Ferguson netted within four minutes of his introduction, calmly finishing low in the bottom corner having been picked out in the penalty area by Neil El Aynaoui.
🇮🇪 THE IRISHMAN
Evan Ferguson's first Roma goal sees his side 2-0 up away at Cremonese!
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Evan Ferguson scores first Serie A goal as Roma go clear at the top
LAST UPDATE | 53 mins ago
Cremonese 1
Roma 3
EVAN FERGUSON SCORED his first goal for Roma in a 3-1 win away to Cremonese that sends them two points clear of champions Napoli at the top of Serie A.
Ferguson started on the bench having missed three weeks of action with an ankle injury, but was introduced on the hour mark. Ferguson netted within four minutes of his introduction, calmly finishing low in the bottom corner having been picked out in the penalty area by Neil El Aynaoui.
It is Ferguson’s first goal at club level in 13 months, and he today became the first Irish international to score in Serie A since Liam Brady scored for Inter against Torino in December 1985.
“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m glad to get it now and hope to get a few more,” Ferguson told DAZN Italia after full-time on Sunday.
“Of course, there have been lots of ups and downs, but hopefully I can get some good momentum after the injury, to start playing and get more goals.”
“We are all happy for Ferguson, as he had been waiting for this a long time, but it was also important because it doubled our lead,” said Roma manager Gioan Piero Gasperini.
“We had been playing well and with very good opportunities, so this goal made us realise we were on the right path to victory.”
Inter Milan will return to the summit on goal difference if they beat local rivals AC Milan in the weekend’s headline fixture on Sunday night.
Roma had only scored 12 times in their previous 11 league fixtures but were clinical in front of goal at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.
Soule fizzed in Roma’s opener in the 17th minute shortly after Cremonese forward Federico Bonazzoli had forced a fine save from Mile Sivlar.
And what had been a tight match was then decided by two quick strikes from Ferguson and Wesley, who finished off a lightning counter-attack by dinking a brilliant finish over Emil Audero.
In the middle of all that Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini was spared from conceding a penalty near half-time after a VAR check chalked off his penalisation for handball.
And Gasperini, who was livid with the initial awarding of a penalty against Mancini, was sent off for more dissent shortly before Ferguson doubled Roma’s lead.
That means Gasperini will miss Roma’s huge clash with champions Napoli in Rome next weekend.
Francesco Folino netted a consolation goal in stoppage time for promoted Cremonese, who sit 12th after their four defeat of the season.
With reporting by – © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Serie A evan ferguson Off the Mark Roma