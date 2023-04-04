Evan Ferguson scores stunning back-heel goal for Brighton

EVAN FERGUSON HAS scored another Premier League goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Republic of Ireland striker produced a stunning back-heel finish to put Brighton into a 1-0 lead away to Bournemouth.

Ferguson’s goal arrived in the 18th minute at the Vitality Stadium.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at the Amex Stadium and registered his first goal for Ireland during the international break.

The impressive form of the Bettystown teenager, who has now scored eight times for the Seagulls this season and has a contract until 2026, has led to him being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

More to follow…

- Additional reporting from Press Association.