Evan Ferguson ruled out of Czechia play-off and could miss World Cup this summer

EVAN FERGUSON WILL miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off with Czechia later this month after opting to have surgery on his injured ankle.

The 42 understands the 21-year-old will go under the knife on Monday and is unlikely to be back in action before the end of this season.

It’s believed a return date has been scheduled for around the start of Brighton’s pre-season this summer, meaning Ferguson would be in a major race against time to be fit for the World Cup should Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men progress to the United States.

Ferguson returned to his parent club last week for consultation on the ankle injury he sustained while on loan with Roma, and then travelled back to Italy for discussions with the Serie A side.

Their boss, Gian Piero Gasperini, has been vocal about some of the forward’s struggles with injury and he revealed in early February how the latest setback occurred when Ferguson jumped to avoid a photographer at the side of a pitch.

Ferguson has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Serie A side while he was pivotal for Ireland during the World Cup qualifying campaign with three goals.

He missed the final international window last November because of an ankle issue and now faces more time on the sidelines at significant period in his own career.