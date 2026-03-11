Evan Ferguson has surgery to fix persistent ankle problem

EVAN FERGUSON HAS confirmed he has had surgery to fix an ongoing ankle problem.

The Ireland forward said the procedure was successful and posted to his Instagram account that “work starts again now to get back fit and playing again” with a picture of his left leg in a cast.

The 42 reported on Saturday that the 21-year-old would miss Ireland’s world Cup play-off with Czechia later this month after opting to have surgery on his injured ankle.

Ferguson is unlikely to be back playing before the end of this season, with the start of Brighton’s pre-season seen as a likelier return time – meaning Ferguson would be in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup should Ireland progress.

Ferguson returned to his parent club last week for consultation on the ankle injury he sustained while on loan with Roma, and then travelled back to Italy for discussions with the Serie A side.

Their boss, Gian Piero Gasperini, has been vocal about some of the forward’s struggles with injury and he revealed in early February how the latest setback occurred when Ferguson jumped to avoid a photographer at the side of a pitch.

Ferguson has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Serie A side while he was pivotal for Ireland during the World Cup qualifying campaign with three goals.

He missed the final international window last November because of an ankle issue and now faces more time on the sidelines at significant period in his own career.

- With reporting by David Sneyd