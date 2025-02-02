Advertisement
Evan Ferguson (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTransfer News

Evan Ferguson set for West Ham move - reports

The move would see the Ireland international reunite with former boss Graham Potter,
11.05am, 2 Feb 2025

EVAN FERGUSON is set to join West Ham on loan until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Ireland striker has seen his game time limited at Brighton due to form and injury-related issues.

The 20-year-old has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, but only two of those have been starts, with Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter ahead of the Meath native in the pecking order.

Sky Sports report Ferguson is set to travel to London for a medical after the Hammers agreed a deal with his parent club.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Everton were among the other clubs linked with the Irishman as he seeks regular game time.

The move will see him reunite with manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his debut at Brighton.

The Hammers are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with 28 goals from 23 matches.

They were dealt a blow earlier this season when striker Michail Antonio sustained a broken leg in a car accident — an injury that will keep the Jamaica international out of action for the foreseeable future.

