Ireland's Eve McMahon wins gold at Grand Slam event in Mallorca

IRELAND’S EVE McMAHON has won gold at the Princess Sofia Olympic Classes Regatta, a prestigious Grand Slam event, on the Bay of Palma, Mallorca.

The Howth sailor advanced to the final series in second overall, after winning one of the 11 races and securing three second-place finishes.

McMahon, 22, finished fifth in the opening final race to guarantee a silver medal, at least.

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A win in the next and final race propelled her into the gold medal position, with Great Britain’s Daisy Collingridge and double world champion Emma Plasschaert joining her on the podium in second and third overall.

“It’s an incredible result,” said McMahon. “It all came down to two final races, each decided by a single point. The British sailor tried to match race me in the first, but I managed to break free, and then had the race of my life in the last.

“My coach, three-time Olympic medallist Vasilij Žbogar, and I have put in a huge amount of work towards this. It’s fantastic to see that effort reflected in the result and it’s an important step on the road to LA (for the 2028 Olympic Games).

“Now it’s about getting home, putting in more work, and building on this momentum.”

Ireland last won gold at this regatta 10 years ago, when Ryan Seaton and Matthew McGovern reigned supreme in the men’s skiff.

“This is a hugely significant achievement for Eve and a clear demonstration of what Irish sailors can do,” added Irish Sailing Performance Director James O’Callaghan.

“Competing against the very best in the world, she showed exceptional composure throughout a challenging week, staying calm, consistent and making smart, strategic decisions. It was hugely impressive.

“Our squad at this regatta also included sailors from our youth and development programmes who delivered very strong performances which is very exciting to see.”