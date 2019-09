Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.

Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.

EVERTON MOVED TO fifth in the table after beating Wolves 3-2 in the Premier League today.

A Richarlison brace and an Alex Iwobi goal earned the Toffees a hard-fought victory.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!