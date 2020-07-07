This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Everton assisting police with inquiries after lit flare left at statue of club hero

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 8:07 AM
Dixie Dean statue [file photo].
Image: Nigel French
Dixie Dean statue [file photo].
Dixie Dean statue [file photo].
Image: Nigel French

EVERTON HAVE CONFIRMED they are assisting Merseyside Police with inquiries after a flare was ignited on the Dixie Dean statue outside Goodison Park.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media and prompted outrage from Toffees fans, with flowers and tributes to loved ones surrounding the bottom of the statue.

A statement from the club said: “We encourage anyone with information relating to this disappointing and disrespectful incident to contact Merseyside Police.

“Following inspection – and cleaning of the memorial and the site – we can thankfully confirm no permanent damage has been done to the statue of our greatest-ever goalscorer – or the floral tributes laid at the foot of the statue.”

Dean is Everton’s greatest-ever goalscorer, scoring 60 goals in a single season in 1927/28 and 383 in total.

