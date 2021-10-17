Everton loanee on target as Juventus edge Jose Mourinho's Roma

MOISE KEAN’S header was enough for Juventus to secure a 1-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
The on-loan Everton forward inadvertently deflected in Rodrigo Bentancur’s header after 16 minutes to earn the Old Lady a fourth consecutive league win.
Jordan Veretout missed a chance to draw Roma level when his penalty – after Tammy Abraham was fouled before subsequently scoring after the referee had blown his whistle – was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.
Roma are nine points behind Napoli in fourth, while Juventus move up to seventh.
