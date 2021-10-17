Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Everton loanee on target as Juventus edge Jose Mourinho's Roma

Moise Kean’s header was enough to secure a 1-0 win.

By AFP Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 11:04 PM
27 minutes ago 566 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577332
Moise Kean of Juventus FC celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Moise Kean of Juventus FC celebrates.
Moise Kean of Juventus FC celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MOISE KEAN’S header was enough for Juventus to secure a 1-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The on-loan Everton forward inadvertently deflected in Rodrigo Bentancur’s header after 16 minutes to earn the Old Lady a fourth consecutive league win.

Jordan Veretout missed a chance to draw Roma level when his penalty – after Tammy Abraham was fouled before subsequently scoring after the referee had blown his whistle – was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Roma are nine points behind Napoli in fourth, while Juventus move up to seventh.

© – AFP, 2021

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie