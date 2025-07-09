Everton sign French striker in €31 million deal

FRANCE U21 striker Thierno Barry signed for Everton from Villarreal on Wednesday, the Premier League club announced.

Everton said that the 22-year-old had signed a four-year contract. British media reported the transfer fee was £27 million (€31 million).

The Lyon-born player started his career in Sochaux and also played for Beveren in Belgium. He was part of the France squad that reached the semi-finals at the recent under-21 European Championship.

Barry scored 11 goals last season for Villarreal after signing from FC Basel.

Advertisement

“For me, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think I proved in my career so far that I can adapt,” Barry told EvertonTV.

“I think the fans here are, like, crazy people… I like this!”

Elsewhere, Rangers have signed defender Nasser Djiga on a season-long loan deal from Wolves.

The 22-year-old is new boss Russell Martin’s sixth signing of the summer, joining Lyall Cameron, Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons, Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard.

The Burkina Faso centre-back arrived at Molineux on deadline day from Red Star Belgrade in a deal which runs up to 2030.

However, Djiga managed just six Premier League appearances under Vitor Pereira last season, making two starts.

Finally, Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi has become Sunderland’s fifth summer signing, joining the Premier League side from Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract after the clubs agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £19.5million.

Talbi arrived on Wearside on Tuesday and has completed a medical to join fellow new additions Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo Mandava as Regis Le Bris prepares for life back in the top flight.

Additional reporting by Press Association