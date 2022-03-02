Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Everton suspend sponsorship deals with companies of Russian billionaire Usmanov

An associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Usmanov has a stake in USM, Megafon and Yota.

By AFP
The Everton crest appearing at Goodison Park.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB Everton have said they are suspending, with “immediate effect”, sponsorship agreements with three companies in which Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has a stake, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine,” said a club statement.

“This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.”

Everton’s statement added: “The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our (Ukrainian) player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.

“The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.”

Usmanov, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has a stake in the three companies.

file-photo-dated-15-04-2009-of-alisher-usmanov-everton-linked-russian-billionaire-alisher-usmanov-has-assets-frozen-by-eu-issue-date-tuesday-march-1-2022 Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The 68-year-old Usmanov had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An update in the Official Journal of the European Union said Usmanov, a long-time business partner of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, was among the 26 individuals targeted with sanctions on Monday.

The Uzbek-born Usmanov’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.

It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium — a deal worth £30 million (€36m) to the Merseyside club.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

