Everton suspend sponsorship deals with companies of Russian billionaire Usmanov

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB Everton have said they are suspending, with “immediate effect”, sponsorship agreements with three companies in which Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has a stake, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine,” said a club statement.

“This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.”

Advertisement

Everton’s statement added: “The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our (Ukrainian) player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.

“The club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.”

Usmanov, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has a stake in the three companies.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The 68-year-old Usmanov had already had his assets frozen by the European Union as part of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

An update in the Official Journal of the European Union said Usmanov, a long-time business partner of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, was among the 26 individuals targeted with sanctions on Monday.

The Uzbek-born Usmanov’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.

It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium — a deal worth £30 million (€36m) to the Merseyside club.

– © AFP 2022