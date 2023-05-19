Ex-France centre Bastareaud to retire

FORMER FRANCE centre Mathieu Bastareaud said on Friday he will retire at the end of the season.

Bastareaud, 34, played his 54th and final Test for Les Bleus in 2019.

Advertisement

This term he returned to Toulon, where he added a Challenge Cup to his haul of three Champions Cups and one Top 14 with the Stade Mayol outfit.

Next Sunday, the French club welcome Bordeaux-Begles in the final round of the regular campaign.

“It will be my last trophy,” Bastareaud told BeIn Sport after winning the Challenge Cup.

“And next week, it will be last match at Mayol,” he added.

– © AFP 2023