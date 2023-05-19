Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Toulon's Mathieu Bastareaud lifts the trophy with team-mates as they celebrate the win after the ECPR Challenge Cup final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
# calling it quits
Ex-France centre Bastareaud to retire
The 34-year-old played his 54th and final Test for Les Bleus in 2019.
1 hour ago

FORMER FRANCE centre Mathieu Bastareaud said on Friday he will retire at the end of the season.

Bastareaud, 34, played his 54th and final Test for Les Bleus in 2019.

This term he returned to Toulon, where he added a Challenge Cup to his haul of three Champions Cups and one Top 14 with the Stade Mayol outfit.

Next Sunday, the French club welcome Bordeaux-Begles in the final round of the regular campaign.

“It will be my last trophy,” Bastareaud told BeIn Sport after winning the Challenge Cup.

“And next week, it will be last match at Mayol,” he added.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
