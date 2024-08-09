Ex-Ireland international Lee Carsley named as England interim manager

Updated at 14.48

EX-IRELAND international Lee Carsley will step up from his role as England U21 manager to take temporary charge of the Three Lions, the English Football Association (FA) announced on Friday.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as England boss after eight years in charge in the aftermath of losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain last month.

Carsley could now follow Southgate’s path by graduating from the U21 setup into the senior role.

The 50-year-old will oversee Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September and could remain in the role for longer depending on how quickly the FA finalise their search for Southgate’s successor.

“Carsley will step up from his role in charge of the MU21s (men’s under-21s) initially for September’s fixtures away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland, but with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn while the FA’s recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues,” the FA said in a statement.

Carsley won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland as a player and made over 300 Premier League appearances with Blackburn, Coventry, Everton and Birmingham.

In 2023 he led England to a first win at the U21 Euros since 1984 and is familiar with a number of the current senior squad due to various coaching roles across the FA’s development teams.

However, he lacks senior managerial experience apart from short caretaker spells at Brentford and Birmingham.

“It’s an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis,” said Carsley.

“As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

“My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the Uefa Nations League.”

England will also face Greece in the second tier of the Nations League after being relegated from the last version of the competition in 2022.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe are among the other names linked with the job.

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any notion he could return to England so swiftly after leaving Liverpool, while Pep Guardiola on Friday refused to entertain speculation he could take over when his contract at Manchester City expires at the end of the season.

