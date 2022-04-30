Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 30 April 2022
Ex-USA international Hope Solo begins alcohol treatment

The 40-year-old helped her country win 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup title.

By AFP Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago
Hope Solo (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER US women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo, arrested last month on alcohol-related charges, said on Friday she is entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program.

The 40-year-old American helped US squads win 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup title.

“I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol,” Solo said in a Twitter post.

“At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family.”

Solo was granted a request to have her induction into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame delayed from this year to 2023.

“I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision,” she tweeted.

Solo was arrested on 31 March after police found her passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a shopping centre parking lot at Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with her two-year-old twins inside.

She was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanours of child endangerment and resisting arrest.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

