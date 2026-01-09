Wrexham stun Nottingham Forest on penalties after FA Cup thriller

FA Cup results

Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (Wrexham win 4-3 on penalties)

MK Dons 1-1 Oxford United (Oxford win 4-3 on penalties)

Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic

WREXHAM WON AN an FA Cup third-round thriller in front of Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds as Nottingham Forest were dumped out of the competition on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Arthur Okonkwo was the Wrexham hero with stops from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson giving them a 4-3 victory on spot-kicks after Josh Windass, Callum Doyle, George Thomason and Jay Rodriguez had converted from the spot.

James McClean missed his penalty, having come off the bench in the 87th minute.

First-half goals from Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone gave Wrexham early control and had Reynolds trading high fives and hugs from his vantage point in the main stand.

Jesus cut the deficit before Dominic Hyam’s diving header restored Wrexham’s two-goal advantage with 16 minutes remaining.

Forest looked dead and buried but substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi produced two outstanding finishes, the equaliser coming in the 89th minute.

Wrexham have won three successive promotions to go from non-league to the Championship, but this was the first time since being taken over by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob Mac nearly five years ago they had met Premier League opposition.

Forest made eight changes after beating West Ham on Tuesday, with goalkeeper Matz Sels, Jesus and Hutchinson remaining and Wales international Neco Williams on a stacked bench at his local club.

Kieffer Moore was not risked after injury as Wrexham sought to extend a four-game winning streak that had taken them a point from the Championship play-off places.

Forest started on the front front with Jesus shooting over and Douglas Luiz found the net after 17 minutes.

Referee Paul Tierney initially awarded the goal, but then ruled it out after deciding Luiz had controlled the ball with his arm before volleying home.

Wrexham had been tidy in possession without a cutting edge but that was to change in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Sam Smith dragged wide before Cacace took advantage after 37 minutes to drive home his maiden Wrexham goal from 20 yards aided by the faintest of deflections off Morato’s heel.

Wrexham smiles were even wider three minutes later as Rathbone broke through Morato’s challenge to fire in his third goal in four games.

Disappointment for Sean Dyche and Nottingham Forest. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It should have been three – and possibly contest over – when Smith scampered through the Forest half unchecked but failed to beat Sels’ outstretched leg.

Forest boss Sean Dyche made a triple substitution at half-time with Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez sent on to salvage the situation.

The visitors were instantly more fluid as Okonkwo tipped over Luiz’s free-kick and kept out Nicolo Savona’s strike.

Sels saved well from Broadhead but Forest were in the ascendancy and struck when Savona set up the leaping Jesus for a header that hit the post and just about crossed the line.

The drama rose as Hyam headed in a superb George Dobson free-kick and Hudson-Odoi swept home 60 seconds later to set up a grandstand finish.

Hudson-Odoi took the tie into extra time in fantastic fashion, taking a touch on his chest and lofting a perfect volley over Okonkwo, but Wrexham were not to be denied their first top-flight FA Cup scalp for 26 years.

A penalty shootout was also required at Stadium MK as Oxford beat MK Dons.

The game finished 1-1 after extra-time, after Aaron Collins put the Dons ahead before Will Lanskhear equalised for the visitors.

With no winner in the extra period, it meant penalties and misses by Jonathan Leko and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans won the tie for the Sky Bet Championship side.

The result means Oxford reach round four for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

One noteworthy spectator was Matt Bloomfield, who was announced as Oxford head coach a few hours before kick-off. He watched on with interim boss Craig Short taking charge.

Irish trio Scott Hogan, Dan Crowley and Liam Kelly all featured for MK Dons.

Elsewhere, Harrison Bettoni struck late to upset Preston as Wigan won 1-0 at Deepdale.

The 18-year-old saw his 75th-minute shot loop into the net via a deflection off half-time substitute Andrew Hughes, marking his fourth goal of the season while helping his manager Ryan Lowe to get one over his former employers.

Dara Costelloe started for Wigan, while Will Keane was an unused substitute for Preston.

And ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley sent Port Vale through at the expense of Fleetwood Town.

Shipley scored the only goal of the game in first-half added time. Ruari Paton was an unused substitute for Port Vale, while David Harrington played the full game for Fleetwood.