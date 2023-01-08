Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

MANCHESTER CITY AND Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.
A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.
National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.
The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023
The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.
The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.
Reports From Qatar
Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World CupBecome a Member
The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from 27-30 January, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading.
FULL FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW
Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Blackpool
Wrexham v Sheffield United
Ipswich Town v Burnley
UNITED v Reading
Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town
Derby County v West Ham United
Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
Walsall v Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham v Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds Unite
COMMENTS