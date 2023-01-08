Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

MANCHESTER CITY AND Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.

National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.

The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.

The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from 27-30 January, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading.

FULL FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

UNITED v Reading

Luton Town or Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford United or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea City v Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds Unite