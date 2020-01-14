Shrewsbury to host Liverpool in FA Cup 4th round while Reading and Coventry also advance

Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Pierre (centre) celebrates victory after the final whistle with team-mate Josh Laurent (left) and fans.

LEAGUE ONE CLUB Shrewsbury Town have booked a home FA Cup fourth-round tie with European champions and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Championship outfit Bristol City in their third-round replay at New Meadow.

Aaron Pierre scored the winner in the 89th minute, drilling home from 25 yards to send the home crowd into raptures.

Shrewsbury’s players were engulfed by fans at full-time after securing their tie with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who Shrews boss Sam Ricketts described as “brilliant”.

“They have a way of winning games and never look like losing,” he added of the Reds.

“We will pick a game plan. They have weakness like any team. We will have to ride our luck and when we get chances have to try and take them.

“It will be a great occasion for the club in general, the players and myself.

“We all grew up dreaming of the FA Cup. It creates special memories like this. It will live long in the memory.”

Aaron Pierre (left) and Ryan Giles (centre) and Scott Golbourne (right) celebrate. Source: Nick Potts

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita struck in either half as Championship Reading won 2-0 away to League One Blackpool, while Coventry City sent Bristol City packing in an all-League One tie at St Andrew’s through a brace from Maxime Biamou on either side of a Josh Pask goal in a 3-0 victory.