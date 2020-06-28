Local rivals kept apart in FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United will face Chelsea in one of the two semi-finals next month.

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, with Arsenal set to face the winner of the currently ongoing quarter-final clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City.

The draw keeps apart local rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, and United and City, meaning there could still be a London or Manchester derby fixed for the showpiece later this summer.

The ties will be played on 18 July and 19 July at the home of English football.

735 teams entered the FA Cup this season, and four of the remaining teams — United, Chelsea, Arsenal and City — have won 20 of the last 24 competitions between them.

FA Cup semi-final draw (ties to be played on 18/19 July)