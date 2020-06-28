This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Local rivals kept apart in FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United will face Chelsea, while Arsenal will square off with either Manchester City or Newcastle.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Jun 2020, 7:46 PM
Manchester United will face Chelsea in one of the two semi-finals next month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Manchester United will face Chelsea in one of the two semi-finals next month.
Manchester United will face Chelsea in one of the two semi-finals next month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, with Arsenal set to face the winner of the currently ongoing quarter-final clash between Newcastle United and Manchester City.

The draw keeps apart local rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, and United and City, meaning there could still be a London or Manchester derby fixed for the showpiece later this summer.

The ties will be played on 18 July and 19 July at the home of English football.

735 teams entered the FA Cup this season, and four of the remaining teams — United, Chelsea, Arsenal and City — have won 20 of the last 24 competitions between them.

FA Cup semi-final draw (ties to be played on 18/19 July)

  • Manchester United v Chelsea
  • Arsenal v Newcastle United/Manchester City

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

