FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog

Ditching replays is one solution under consideration following the recent postponements.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Sep 2022, 10:29 AM
Liverpool won last season's FA Cup.
Image: PA
FA CUP THIRD and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season as clubs look to catch up on games postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The replays were ditched in each of the last two seasons – due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fixture congestion – and the PA news agency understands this is one solution under consideration to solve the fixture backlog.

Last weekend’s Premier League programme was called off as a mark of respect and two more high-profile fixtures, at Chelsea and Manchester United, have been postponed this coming Sunday.

It leaves clubs facing a potential fixture pile-up later in the season, exacerbated by the pause in the campaign caused by the World Cup in Qatar.

Seven top-flight matches will take place over the weekend, with Brighton v Crystal Palace the other game off having already been postponed due to planned rail strikes.

The kick-off times for two of Sunday’s games have also been altered, Brentford v Arsenal now starting at 12 noon rather than 2pm and Everton v West Ham starting at 2.15pm.

Thursday’s Europa League game between Arsenal and PSV has been postponed with police resources in London stretched in the build-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19 September.

But Chelsea’s midweek Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg will go ahead as planned, and the midweek EFL programme is unaffected.

In Scotland, Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been put back a day to Wednesday, 14 September, due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues”.

However, professional domestic football in the country will resume this weekend, the Scottish Football Association said on Monday. The Football Association of Wales said all its competitions can resume from Tuesday.

All EFL matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are set to go ahead, with clubs planning to pay tribute to the Queen.

Press Association

