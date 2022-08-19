No shortage of Irish involvement as new Championship season kicks off this weekend

Louise Quinn, Naoisha McAloon and Lily Agg are among the Republic of Ireland internationals set for the new season.

Louise Quinn, Naoisha McAloon and Lily Agg are among the Republic of Ireland internationals set for the new season.

THE 2022/23 FA Women’s Championship season kicks off this weekend, with no shortage of Irish involvement within.

Southampton and Charlton open proceedings on Saturday afternoon, with five games down for decision on Sunday.

Irish eyes will be on Birmingham City’s opener against Lewes, the Blues looking to bounce back up to the top-flight after relegation last season. The Girls In Green contingent there has been reduced from seven to five, following the retirement of Marie Hourihan and departure of Emily Whelan for Glasgow City. Louise Quinn remains in situ as captain, alongside Jamie Finn, Harriet Scott, Lucy Quinn and Eleanor Ryan Doyle.

They’re five of 11 fully-fledged Republic of Ireland internationals on the books of second-tier clubs for the upcoming season.

Chloe Mustaki is line for her Bristol City debut away to Coventry United, having made the move from Shelbourne this summer. Mustaki was previously at Charlton, but returned to these shores after suffering a devastating cruciate ligament knee injury when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Saoirse Noonan, likewise, could make her long-awaited Championship bow after a serious hamstring setback delayed her switch to Durham. She’s joined there by goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who impressed through the latter half of last season after joining from Peamount United, and they face an all-English Sunderland side on Sunday.

Rianna Jarrett, Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan all play their club football together at London City Lionesses, and they face Crystal Palace in their opener; the target to go one better than last season’s second-place finish.

Rianna Jarrett. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

There’s no Ireland internationals due to feature in the clash between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United, but there may be more tenuous links throughout the division: there could be several Irish-eligible players in action, one of those former Girls In Green underage international Lois Roche at Charlton, who previously lined out alongside her namesake Stephanie at Florentia.

There’ll be further Irish interest across the water in the coming weeks.

The Women’s Super League gets underway the weekend of 10/11 September, with 12 Irish internationals set to feature as things stand: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Megan Walsh and Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Grace Moloney and Diane Caldwell (Reading), and Jess Ziu and Izzy Atkinson (West Ham).

There’s a few in Scotland, too — Whelan, Clare Shine, Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill at an Eileen Gleeson-managed Glasgow City, Claire O’Riordan at Celtic, and Ciara Grant at Hearts — and more further afield in Germany (Amber Barrett), Italy (Niamh Farrelly), Spain (Tyler Toland) and America (Denise O’Sullivan in NWSL, and several others in collegiate system).

Republic of Ireland internationals in the Championship

Birmingham City

Louise Quinn

A real leader for club and for country, the Birmingham captain is a rock-solid centre-half and often pops up for a goal with her head.

Jamie Finn

An astute defensive player, the Dubliner joined from Shelbourne and made a big impact through her first season. Utilised in midfield and at right-back.

Harriet Scott

Another defensive star, the 2018 FAI Women’s International Player of the Year hasn’t been involved in many Ireland squads of late, but has been driving the club cause.

Lucy Quinn

One of the gems unearthed by Vera Pauw, Quinn has been a big addition for Ireland in recent months. A creative, attacking player who plays a big role for Birmingham.

Eleanor Ryan Doyle

An out-and-out striker, Ryan Doyle was one of the Women’s National League’s best before moving to the Blues. A quality finisher, she could be in for a big season.

Chloe Mustaki. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Bristol City

Chloe Mustaki

Back to her best after that gut-wrenching injury, Mustaki is another defensive star, lining out mostly at right-back and impressive at getting up the pitch.

Durham

Saoirse Noonan

The Cork striker is finally getting her Championship chance — and she’ll surely grab it with both hands. Scored six goals in just 11 games in 2022 for Shelbourne.

Naoisha McAloon

Has impressed since making the move in January, with several clean sheets and assured displays between the posts. Will be looking to continue establishing herself as number one.

London City Lionesses

Rianna Jarrett

Another knee setback hampered the latter stages of last season for Jarrett, but the club restored their faith in her with a new contract. Will be hoping to reinvigorate her international career too, having been left out of late.

Lily Agg

Another recent Pauw find, Agg impressed and grabbed a goal on her international debut. A midfielder, best in the six position, injury has also scuppered some of her time at the club but she’s set for a big season.

Hayley Nolan

Likewise, Nolan has had some injury struggles in recent times. But she’s been excellent upon her return, having moved from midfield to centre-back, dominating there and exuding leadership.