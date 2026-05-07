Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler agrees new three-year deal

BRIGHTON MANAGER FABIAN Hurzeler has agreed a new three-year contract extension which will keep him with the Seagulls until at least 2029.

The 33-year-old German, who joined before the start of last season, has guided Brighton to eighth in the Premier League and to the brink of European qualification.

“I absolutely love working for this club and living in the city and I am delighted to have agreed a new contract,” Hurzeler said in a Brighton statement.

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“To have this long-term commitment from the club is an honour and one which only reinforces my desire to succeed in delivering on our shared long-term vision.”

Hurzeler became the youngest full-time manager in Premier League history when appointed by Brighton aged 31 in June 2024 following Roberto De Zerbi’s exit.

He added: “I’m proud of what we have done so far and even more excited about what is still to come.”

Brighton have three matches remaining this season, starting with a visit from already-relegated Wolves on Saturday.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom said: “Since his appointment, Fabian has continued the progress the club has made in recent seasons with consistent on-pitch performances and he has developed a clear playing identity.

“This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place.

“During his time as head coach the team has shown resilience, intensity and control. With three games to play we are pushing for a strong finish.”

– © AFP 2026