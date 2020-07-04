This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI confirm they are seeking more financial support from government

Move comes five months after FAI received a €19.2m package.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 2:13 PM
25 minutes ago 248 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
 

THE FAI HAVE issued a statement confirming they are in the process of seeking further financial support from the government.

The news comes just five months after the government approved a €19.2m rescue package – comprising of increased grants and an interest-free loan – to safeguard the future of an organisation that was €55m in debt.

Then came the pandemic, the closure of football stadiums and the prospect of this year’s international matches being played behind closed doors – the last thing the association needs.

Their statement read: “Council members have also been informed that the FAI is now seeking further financial assistance to ensure the continued viability of the Association. This support has been sought along with other national sporting organisations who have also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The FAI also revealed that Barrett, Chairperson of their Board of the Football, has written to members of the Senior Council of the FAI and AGM members, to inform them that this year’s AGM has been moved to September and that an EGM will take place ‘in the near future’.

The statement read: “The AGM, originally scheduled for Galway on 25 July has been rescheduled in line with COVID-19 restrictions and to allow for the newly appointed external auditors Grant Thornton to prepare accounts.

“Council members have also been informed that an EGM will be held in the near future to vote on the required changes to the FAI Rule Book and Constitution as the FAI pushes on with governance reform.”

