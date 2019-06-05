FAI's Abbotstown computer servers the subject 'of external hacking'

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland’s computer servers were the subject ‘of external hacking’ last weekend, it has emerged.

The Association this evening released a statement saying both An Garda Siochana and the Data Protection Commission have been informed of the breach.

The servers are located at the FAI’s Abbotstown headquarters.

The FAI also assured customers that no payment details were breached as ticket sales are processed and paid for via Ticketmaster, meaning such details are no stored in Abbotstown.

“The computer servers of the Football Association of Ireland, located at its Abbotstown headquarters, were the subject of external hacking over the weekend,” a statement read.

“The Football Association of Ireland has informed both an Garda Siochana and the Data Protection Commission of the breach. The Association assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site. FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third party platform.

“Email services at the Association were affected by the external attack but are now partially restored. Forensic computer scientists are on site and work is continuing to restore a full service for staff.”

