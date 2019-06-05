This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI's Abbotstown computer servers the subject 'of external hacking'

The Association has assured customers no payment details were accessed.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 9:10 PM
14 minutes ago 1,097 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4669907
FAI headquarters in Abbotstown.
Image: ©INPHO
FAI headquarters in Abbotstown.
FAI headquarters in Abbotstown.
Image: ©INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland’s computer servers were the subject ‘of external hacking’ last weekend, it has emerged. 

The Association this evening released a statement saying both An Garda Siochana and the Data Protection Commission have been informed of the breach.

The servers are located at the FAI’s Abbotstown headquarters.

The FAI also assured customers that no payment details were breached as ticket sales are processed and paid for via Ticketmaster, meaning such details are no stored in Abbotstown. 

“The computer servers of the Football Association of Ireland, located at its Abbotstown headquarters, were the subject of external hacking over the weekend,” a statement read.

“The Football Association of Ireland has informed both an Garda Siochana and the Data Protection Commission of the breach. The Association assures customers that no breach of payment details took place as such data is stored off-site. FAI ticket sales are also processed and paid for via a third party platform.

“Email services at the Association were affected by the external attack but are now partially restored. Forensic computer scientists are on site and work is continuing to restore a full service for staff.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie