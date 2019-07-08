This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin derby at Dalymount, Dundalk travel to Cobh and more enticing fixtures in FAI Cup

Defending champions Dundalk face a trip to St Colman’s Park, while Cork City take on Cabinteely.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 8 Jul 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,401 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4716293
Dundalk captain Brian Gartland lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dundalk captain Brian Gartland lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne is the pick of the ties as the FAI Cup first round draw took place on Monday evening, with all fixtures due to take place the weekend of 11 August.

The Gypsies will host First Division leaders Shels at Dalymount Park as another instalment of a heated rivalry between the two north Dublin clubs prepares to unfold.

Defending champions Dundalk will travel to St Colman’s Park in the opening round of their title defence taking on Cobh Ramblers, who knocked the Lilywhites out of the EA Sports Cup in a massive upset last season.

Beaten finalists last November at the Aviva Stadium Cork City will face Cabinteely at Stradbrook, while record-holders Shamrock Rovers — seeking their first FAI Cup since 1987 — will play Finn Harps in Tallaght.

2014 winners St Patrick’s Athletic take on Bray Wanderers at Richmond Park, Maynooth University will host Waterford FC, and 2012 champions Derry City welcome Wexford, who are currently bottom of the First Division.

FAI Cup first-round draw:

  • UCD v Letterkenny Rovers
  • Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps
  • St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers
  • Cobh Wanderers v Limerick
  • Maynooth University Town v Waterford
  • Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
  • Bohemians v Shelbourne
  • Cabinteely v Cork City
  • Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk
  • Crumlin United v Malahide United
  • Collinstown v Galway United
  • Longford Town v Athlone Town
  • Glebe North v Sligo Rovers
  • Derry City v Wexford
  • St. Michael’s v Glengad United
  • Drogheda United v Avondale United

