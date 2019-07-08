Dublin derby at Dalymount, Dundalk travel to Cobh and more enticing fixtures in FAI Cup

A HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne is the pick of the ties as the FAI Cup first round draw took place on Monday evening, with all fixtures due to take place the weekend of 11 August.

The Gypsies will host First Division leaders Shels at Dalymount Park as another instalment of a heated rivalry between the two north Dublin clubs prepares to unfold.

Defending champions Dundalk will travel to St Colman’s Park in the opening round of their title defence taking on Cobh Ramblers, who knocked the Lilywhites out of the EA Sports Cup in a massive upset last season.

Beaten finalists last November at the Aviva Stadium Cork City will face Cabinteely at Stradbrook, while record-holders Shamrock Rovers — seeking their first FAI Cup since 1987 — will play Finn Harps in Tallaght.

2014 winners St Patrick’s Athletic take on Bray Wanderers at Richmond Park, Maynooth University will host Waterford FC, and 2012 champions Derry City welcome Wexford, who are currently bottom of the First Division.

FAI Cup first-round draw:

UCD v Letterkenny Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Cobh Wanderers v Limerick

Maynooth University Town v Waterford

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Cabinteely v Cork City

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Crumlin United v Malahide United

Collinstown v Galway United

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Glebe North v Sligo Rovers

Derry City v Wexford

St. Michael’s v Glengad United

Drogheda United v Avondale United

