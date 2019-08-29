This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two delays as schedule confirmed for FAI Cup quarter-finals

Dundalk’s trip to Waterford has been delayed because of the hosts’ involvement in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafers Challenge Cup

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 974 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4787220
Brian Gartland lifts the cup last year for Dundalk.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Brian Gartland lifts the cup last year for Dundalk.
TWO OF THE four FAI Cup quarter-finals have been delayed as the Association today confirmed the schedule for the last-eight ties. 

While Shamrock Rovers’ trip to Galway United takes place on Friday, 6 September and Sligo’s tie with UCD is slated for the following night at the Showgrounds, the tie between Waterford and Dundalk at the RSC has been put back to the following Monday night.

The delay is down to Waterford’s involvement in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafers Challenge Cup, with their clash with Hearts’ U21 side taking place on Friday, 6 September. 

Bohmeians’ clash with Crumlin United, meanwhile, will be played on Monday, 16 September because Stephen Kenny has called up Darragh Leahy and Danny Mandroiu to his U21 squad for upcoming qualifiers with Armenia and Sweden. 

Rules dictate that a side that loses two or more players to international duty can request a fixture postponement. 

Speaking to The42 earlier this week about the prospect of their tie being delayed owing to Waterford’s involvement in the Challenge Cup, Dundalk boss Vinny Perth warned against disrespecting the FAI Cup. 

“Waterford are due to play on the Friday night in some Scottish competition. So they’re going to play against the [Hearts] 21 team.

If we’re going to go down that route of disrespecting the FAI Cup — it’s the FAI’s, whoever owns the league, it’s the FAI Cup — I’m concerned about that from a league point of view and moving games to suit that.

“I just want that game to protected as much as we can. We’ll turn up when we’re due to turn up, whenever Waterford or the FAI decide the date for that, we’ll be ready.”

Separately in the league, Dundalk v Cork City, originally scheduled for Friday, 19 July has been rescheduled for Friday, 6 September with kick-off at 7.45pm

FAI Cup quarter-final fixture schedule 

06/09 – Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm
In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Monday, September 9, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Tallaght Stadium.

07/09 – Sligo Rovers v UCD AFC, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm
In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Tuesday, September 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm at the UCD Bowl.

09/09 – Waterford v Dundalk, Regional Sports Centre, 7.45pm
In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Tuesday, September 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Oriel Park.

16/09 – Crumlin United v Bohemians, TBC
In the event of a replay, the fixture will take place on Monday, September 23, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Dalymount Park.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie