Fixture details confirmed for FAI Cup semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS and television coverage for the FAI Cup semi-finals has been confirmed, with both games to played on Sunday, 16 October.

First up, Derry City will host Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with kick-off set for 2pm.

The second semi-final will kick-off at 4.45pm, with Shelbourne heading south to take on Waterford FC at the Regional Sports Centre.

Both semi-finals will be televised live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

FAI Cup semi-final fixtures:

Derry City FC v Treaty United FC – The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, October 16 at 2pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC – Regional Sports Centre, Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

