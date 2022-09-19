Fixture details confirmed for FAI Cup semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS and television coverage for the FAI Cup semi-finals has been confirmed, with both games to played on Sunday, 16 October.
First up, Derry City will host Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with kick-off set for 2pm.
The second semi-final will kick-off at 4.45pm, with Shelbourne heading south to take on Waterford FC at the Regional Sports Centre.
Both semi-finals will be televised live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.
FAI Cup semi-final fixtures:
- Derry City FC v Treaty United FC – The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, October 16 at 2pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)
- Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC – Regional Sports Centre, Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)
