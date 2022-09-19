Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

Fixture details confirmed for FAI Cup semi-finals

Both semi-finals will be televised live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Sep 2022, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,169 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5870091
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FIXTURE DETAILS and television coverage for the FAI Cup semi-finals has been confirmed, with both games to played on Sunday, 16 October.

First up, Derry City will host Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with kick-off set for 2pm.

The second semi-final will kick-off at 4.45pm, with Shelbourne heading south to take on Waterford FC at the Regional Sports Centre.

Both semi-finals will be televised live on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

FAI Cup semi-final fixtures:

  • Derry City FC v Treaty United FC – The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, October 16 at 2pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)
  • Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC – Regional Sports Centre, Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie