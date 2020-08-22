This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Mochta's come from behind to beat Killester Donnycarney and win first FAI Intermediate Cup

Goals from man of the match Karl Somers and Denis Moran put St Mochta’s name on the trophy for the first time.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 8:48 PM
15 minutes ago 447 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5183169
St Mochta's celebrate their inaugural FAI Intermediate Cup final success.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
St Mochta's celebrate their inaugural FAI Intermediate Cup final success.
St Mochta's celebrate their inaugural FAI Intermediate Cup final success.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WAS ALWAYS going to be a new name on the trophy after today’s behind-closed-doors decider at Tallaght Stadium, but in the end it was St Mochta’s who won their first FAI Intermediate Cup final as they came from behind to beat Killester Donnycarney 2-1.

They left it late, too, with their equaliser and winner arriving within five minutes of each other in the final quarter, Karl Somers and Denis Moran netting to overturn a first-half Stephen Chambers penalty for Killester.

Referee Barry Fitzpatrick had pointed to the spot just after the half-hour mark when Killester’s Stephen Nolan was taken down by Gavin Kearney of St Mochta’s in the area, and Chambers sent ‘keeper Craig Hyland the wrong way to prod Gary Howlett’s men into what was a deserved lead.

stephen-chambers-scores-a-penalty-past-goalkeeper-craig-hyland Chambers nets from the spot for Killester. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Mochta’s responded almost immediately, albeit Gareth McCaffrey fired over a gilt-edged opportunity which might have proved doubly costly only for Alan Byrne’s goal-saving tackle minutes later which kept the deficit at one at half-time.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Th ex-Drogheda and Shelbourne defender intervened again on the other side of the break, sweeping clear a dangerous cross across the box by Killester’s Cian McMullen.

EgC45iEXgAAsW6c Man of the match: St Mochta's attacker Karl Somers.

In the 76th minute, this clash between Leinster Senior League top-flight sides began its complete u-turn: St Mochta’s drew level when Karl Somers’ cross-turned-shot curled beyond Evan Whelan into the Killester net.

There was no hint of fortune about the winner, however, as Denis Moran also found the corner of the goal with a devastating finish after a smart turn.

Brian McCarthy’s side held out for the final nine or so minutes — plus five minutes’ stoppage time — to seal their first FAI Intermediate Cup, while man-of-the-match honours went to Somers who ignited their late charge with his equaliser.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie