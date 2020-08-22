St Mochta's come from behind to beat Killester Donnycarney and win first FAI Intermediate Cup

THERE WAS ALWAYS going to be a new name on the trophy after today’s behind-closed-doors decider at Tallaght Stadium, but in the end it was St Mochta’s who won their first FAI Intermediate Cup final as they came from behind to beat Killester Donnycarney 2-1.

They left it late, too, with their equaliser and winner arriving within five minutes of each other in the final quarter, Karl Somers and Denis Moran netting to overturn a first-half Stephen Chambers penalty for Killester.

Referee Barry Fitzpatrick had pointed to the spot just after the half-hour mark when Killester’s Stephen Nolan was taken down by Gavin Kearney of St Mochta’s in the area, and Chambers sent ‘keeper Craig Hyland the wrong way to prod Gary Howlett’s men into what was a deserved lead.

Chambers nets from the spot for Killester. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Mochta’s responded almost immediately, albeit Gareth McCaffrey fired over a gilt-edged opportunity which might have proved doubly costly only for Alan Byrne’s goal-saving tackle minutes later which kept the deficit at one at half-time.

Th ex-Drogheda and Shelbourne defender intervened again on the other side of the break, sweeping clear a dangerous cross across the box by Killester’s Cian McMullen.

Man of the match: St Mochta's attacker Karl Somers.

In the 76th minute, this clash between Leinster Senior League top-flight sides began its complete u-turn: St Mochta’s drew level when Karl Somers’ cross-turned-shot curled beyond Evan Whelan into the Killester net.

There was no hint of fortune about the winner, however, as Denis Moran also found the corner of the goal with a devastating finish after a smart turn.

Brian McCarthy’s side held out for the final nine or so minutes — plus five minutes’ stoppage time — to seal their first FAI Intermediate Cup, while man-of-the-match honours went to Somers who ignited their late charge with his equaliser.