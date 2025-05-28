Player of the Year? Goal of the Year? Nominees announced for FAI international awards

THE NOMINEES FOR this year’s FAI International Awards have been announced.

Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher are the three players in the running for the senior men’s player of the year award, with Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten and Julie-Ann Russell nominated for the senior women’s honour.

The now-retired Russell and Brady are also on the shortlist for the Goal of the Year prize, alongside Evan Ferguson, while Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele and Jake O’Brien, and Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Tyler Toland, are in the mix for their respective young player of the year awards.

The winners will be presented with their trophies at an event in the Aviva Stadium on Friday week, 6 June, ahead of the international friendly between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Senegal.

The performances taken into account are from June 2024 to May 2025.

The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event, along with the nominees for the Amateur Player of the Year.

Here’s the full list of the nominees.

*****

Advertisement

35th FAI International Awards nominees

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Nathan Collins

Caoimhin Kelleher

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Kyra Carusa

Anna Patten

Julie-Ann Russell

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

Finn Azaz

Festy Ebosele

Jake O’Brien

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

Abbie Larkin

Jessie Stapleton

Tyler Toland

International Goal of the Year

MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland

MNT | Evan Ferguson vs Bulgaria

WNT | Julie-Ann Russell vs France

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty

Matt Healy

Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Jacob Devaney

Thomas Morely

Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Jess Fitzgerald

Katie Keane

Aoife Kelly

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

Kyle Fitzgerald

Luke O’Donnell

James Roche

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Rory Finneran

Ramon Martos

Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Anna Butler

Ella Kelly

Madison McGuane

Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Joe Byrne

Tadgh Prizeman

Niall Sullivan

Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Keelin Comiskey

Ciara Milton

Hailey Twomey

Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year

Maxim Afonin

Josh O’Dwyer

Archie Quinn

Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year

Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone)

Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow)

Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)

Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year

Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School

Alan Kizenga (St. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue)

Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year