Nathan Collins, Julie-Ann Russell and Robbie Brady are among the nominees, with the latter pair in the running for two awards. INPHO
Player of the Year? Goal of the Year? Nominees announced for FAI international awards

The winners will be presented with their awards at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 6 June.
9.16am, 28 May 2025

THE NOMINEES FOR this year’s FAI International Awards have been announced.

Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher are the three players in the running for the senior men’s player of the year award, with Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten and Julie-Ann Russell nominated for the senior women’s honour.

The now-retired Russell and Brady are also on the shortlist for the Goal of the Year prize, alongside Evan Ferguson, while Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele and Jake O’Brien, and Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Tyler Toland, are in the mix for their respective young player of the year awards.

The winners will be presented with their trophies at an event in the Aviva Stadium on Friday week, 6 June, ahead of the international friendly between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Senegal.

The performances taken into account are from June 2024 to May 2025.

The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event, along with the nominees for the Amateur Player of the Year.

Here’s the full list of the nominees.

*****

35th FAI International Awards nominees

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Robbie Brady
  • Nathan Collins
  • Caoimhin Kelleher

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Kyra Carusa
  • Anna Patten
  • Julie-Ann Russell

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Finn Azaz
  • Festy Ebosele
  • Jake O’Brien

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Abbie Larkin
  • Jessie Stapleton
  • Tyler Toland

International Goal of the Year

  • MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland
  • MNT | Evan Ferguson vs Bulgaria
  • WNT | Julie-Ann Russell vs France

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

  • Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty
  • Matt Healy
  • Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

  • Jacob Devaney
  • Thomas Morely
  • Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

  • Jess Fitzgerald
  • Katie Keane
  • Aoife Kelly

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

  • Kyle Fitzgerald
  • Luke O’Donnell
  • James Roche

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

  • Rory Finneran
  • Ramon Martos
  • Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

  • Anna Butler
  • Ella Kelly
  • Madison McGuane

Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

  • Joe Byrne
  • Tadgh Prizeman
  • Niall Sullivan

Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

  • Keelin Comiskey
  • Ciara Milton
  • Hailey Twomey

Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year

  • Maxim Afonin
  • Josh O’Dwyer
  • Archie Quinn

Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year

  • Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone)
  • Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow)
  • Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)

Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year

  • Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School
  • Alan Kizenga (St. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue)
  • Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year

  • Josh Hennessy (Down Syndrome Futsal)
  • Neil Hoey (Amputee)
  • Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)
