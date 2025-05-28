Player of the Year? Goal of the Year? Nominees announced for FAI international awards

THE NOMINEES FOR this year’s FAI International Awards have been announced.
Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher are the three players in the running for the senior men’s player of the year award, with Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten and Julie-Ann Russell nominated for the senior women’s honour.
The now-retired Russell and Brady are also on the shortlist for the Goal of the Year prize, alongside Evan Ferguson, while Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele and Jake O’Brien, and Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Tyler Toland, are in the mix for their respective young player of the year awards.
The winners will be presented with their trophies at an event in the Aviva Stadium on Friday week, 6 June, ahead of the international friendly between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Senegal.
The performances taken into account are from June 2024 to May 2025.
The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event, along with the nominees for the Amateur Player of the Year.
Here’s the full list of the nominees.
*****
Advertisement
35th FAI International Awards nominees
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Nathan Collins
Caoimhin Kelleher
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Kyra Carusa
Anna Patten
Julie-Ann Russell
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Finn Azaz
Festy Ebosele
Jake O’Brien
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Abbie Larkin
Jessie Stapleton
Tyler Toland
International Goal of the Year
MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland
MNT | Evan Ferguson vs Bulgaria
WNT | Julie-Ann Russell vs France
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty
Matt Healy
Andrew Moran
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jacob Devaney
Thomas Morely
Freddie Turley
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jess Fitzgerald
Katie Keane
Aoife Kelly
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Kyle Fitzgerald
Luke O’Donnell
James Roche
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Rory Finneran
Ramon Martos
Finn Sherlock
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Anna Butler
Ella Kelly
Madison McGuane
Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Joe Byrne
Tadgh Prizeman
Niall Sullivan
Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Keelin Comiskey
Ciara Milton
Hailey Twomey
Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year
Maxim Afonin
Josh O’Dwyer
Archie Quinn
Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year
Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone)
Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow)
Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)
Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year
Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School
Alan Kizenga (St. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue)
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Player of the Year? Goal of the Year? Nominees announced for FAI international awards
THE NOMINEES FOR this year’s FAI International Awards have been announced.
Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher are the three players in the running for the senior men’s player of the year award, with Kyra Carusa, Anna Patten and Julie-Ann Russell nominated for the senior women’s honour.
The now-retired Russell and Brady are also on the shortlist for the Goal of the Year prize, alongside Evan Ferguson, while Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele and Jake O’Brien, and Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Tyler Toland, are in the mix for their respective young player of the year awards.
The winners will be presented with their trophies at an event in the Aviva Stadium on Friday week, 6 June, ahead of the international friendly between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Senegal.
The performances taken into account are from June 2024 to May 2025.
The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event, along with the nominees for the Amateur Player of the Year.
Here’s the full list of the nominees.
*****
35th FAI International Awards nominees
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
International Goal of the Year
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year
Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year
Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year
Football For All International Player of the Year
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football In The Mix recognition Soccer