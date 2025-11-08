FAI approve motion for UEFA to immediately suspend Israel from competition

THE FAI HAVE agreed to submit a formal motion to the UEFA Executive Committee requesting the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association (IFA) from UEFA competitions.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), 74 members of the FAI General Assembly voted in favour, seven voted against and two abstained.

The motion was brought forward by Bohemians before today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dublin.

The proposal stated that Israel was in breach of FIFA Statutes (Article 73) and UEFA Statutes (Article 5) relating to “the failure of the IFA to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy, in breach of UEFA Statutes (Article 7bis) and related disciplinary regulations (together, the “Violations”).”

Advertisement

It was also agreed to request UEFA “publish transparent criteria for the suspension or exclusion of member associations to ensure equal treatment of all members.”