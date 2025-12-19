FAI confirm initial 15 clubs that will form new National League from 2026

THE FAI HAS has confirmed the initial 15 clubs that will form the new National League.

Beginning in autumn 2026, the new division of men’s senior football will become the top tier of the grassroots game and create a direct promotion-relegation pathway between grassroots and the League of Ireland for the first time.

All four provinces and 10 different counties are represented by the 15 clubs, which are as follows:

• Bonagee United (Donegal)

• CK United (Carlow/Kilkenny)

• Cockhill Celtic (Donegal)

• Home Farm (Dublin)

• Killarney Celtic (Kerry)

• Letterkenny Rovers (Donegal)

• Lucan United (Dublin)

• Mayo Football Club (Mayo)

• Mervue United (Galway)

• Newbridge Town (Kildare)

• Salthill Devon (Galway)

• St. Francis (Dublin)

• TU Dublin (Dublin)

• UCC Soccer (Cork)

• Villa FC (Waterford)

A total of 67 clubs/entities expressed an initial interest in joining the National League. The FAI said that it selected its 15 founding members after “following a thorough assessment of the criteria, designed to ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness”.

The league will kick off with a truncated introductory season next autumn. From 2027 onwards, a clear pathway for promotion to the League of Ireland First Division will be established: the winners of the North and South divisions will compete in a play-off final to be crowned FAI National League champions. Provided they are granted a First Division licence, the National League champions will then play off against the team that finishes bottom of the First Division in a promotion-relegation play-off for a place in the second tier.

Clubs still interested in joining the league have been granted an extension period to complete the application process and meet the criteria required. The new deadline to apply is Saturday, 31 January, 2026.

The FAI’s head of competitions, Fran Gavin, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce the clubs who will be the founding members of the new FAI National League, and we congratulate them on coming through a rigorous selection process. The clubs have put in a lot of hard work and we’re really excited to get started in Autumn 2026 with a shortened, truncated season before the full launch in February 2027.”

Gavin continued: “As part of the process, we have reopened a short window for final expressions of interest for the remaining places.

“Our priority from day one was not just to hit a number, but to ensure that every club involved was ready to be part of this league. We recognised that a number of clubs were not able to meet the original deadlines, so that is why the portal has reopened to encourage any final applications.

“Our priority is to have a strong, competitive league, and while we are happy to start with our founding member clubs to ensure the right quality, if there are clubs who now feel that they meet the criteria, we would like to hear from them.”