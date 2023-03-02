Advertisement
Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO FAI's headquarters.
# Nothing To See Here
FAI have not agreed kit deal with O'Neill's following shamrock jersey tweet
The sportswear company teased what many believed to be a Republic of Ireland jersey.
Updated 10 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago

THE FAI HAVE not agreed a deal with O’Neills to become the association’s new kit manufacturer.

The sportswear company teased what many believed to be a jersey for the start of the men’s European Championship qualifying campaign and the women’s World Cup this summer on social media.

However, The42 understands that O’Neill’s have not signed up with the FAI, and that a previous arrangement with Castore is likely to be confirmed soon. Castore are currently in partnerships with Newcastle, McLaren, Rangers, and Andy Murray.

The FAI terminated their most recent deal with Umbro in October.

O’Neills last produced kit for the FAI in the 1980s.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
