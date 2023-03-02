FAI have not agreed kit deal with O'Neill's following shamrock jersey tweet

LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago
THE FAI HAVE not agreed a deal with O’Neills to become the association’s new kit manufacturer.
The sportswear company teased what many believed to be a jersey for the start of the men’s European Championship qualifying campaign and the women’s World Cup this summer on social media.
Bringing back the shamrock☘️— O'Neills (@ONeills1918) March 2, 2023
03.03.23 pic.twitter.com/pL6pxG5egW
However, The42 understands that O’Neill’s have not signed up with the FAI, and that a previous arrangement with Castore is likely to be confirmed soon. Castore are currently in partnerships with Newcastle, McLaren, Rangers, and Andy Murray.
The FAI terminated their most recent deal with Umbro in October.
O’Neills last produced kit for the FAI in the 1980s.
