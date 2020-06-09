FAI publish guide for all football clubs ahead of return to training on Monday

Hand sanitiser on the sideline at Shamrock Rovers training yesterday.

FOOTBALL OFFICIALS HAVE offered guidance to all soccer clubs returning to the training pitch next week.

The Safer Return to Training Protocol document, published by the FAI ahead of Monday, covers all adult amateur and underage teams.

It also includes the Women’s National League clubs and the SSE Airtricity League sides, apart from the four European-qualified clubs who’ve already got back together for training.

There will be a “minimum six-week” period of training for clubs before there’s any return to competitive action.

All training will be, for the moment at least, non-contact and will adhere to social distancing practices.

Clubs are instructed to appoint a Covid-19 compliance officer and a risk assessment must be undertaken before a return is authorised.

The FAI document is available to view here.