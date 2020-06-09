This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI publish guide for all football clubs ahead of return to training on Monday

Every club must appoint a compliance officer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 479 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5118132
Hand sanitiser on the sideline at Shamrock Rovers training yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Hand sanitiser on the sideline at Shamrock Rovers training yesterday.
Hand sanitiser on the sideline at Shamrock Rovers training yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOOTBALL OFFICIALS HAVE offered guidance to all soccer clubs returning to the training pitch next week. 

The Safer Return to Training Protocol document, published by the FAI ahead of Monday, covers all adult amateur and underage teams.

It also includes the Women’s National League clubs and the SSE Airtricity League sides, apart from the four European-qualified clubs who’ve already got back together for training.

There will be a “minimum six-week” period of training for clubs before there’s any return to competitive action.

All training will be, for the moment at least, non-contact and will adhere to social distancing practices.

Clubs are instructed to appoint a Covid-19 compliance officer and a risk assessment must be undertaken before a return is authorised. 

The FAI document is available to view here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie