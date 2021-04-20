FAI voices opposition to plans for 'elitist' European Super League

THE FAI HAS rowed in behind Uefa as European football’s governing body opposes a proposal unveiled by 12 leading clubs to form a breakaway Super League.

Uefa has come out strongly against the plans, with president Aleksander Ceferin insisting that all players who participate will be banned from involvement in international football.

Speaking from the Uefa Congress in Switzerland, Football Association of Ireland president Gerry McAnaney voiced the opposition of Irish football’s governing body to the move.

“I have confirmed to Uefa that we stand with them in their stance against this Super League proposal,” he said. “The integrity of the game is at stake here and such an elitist competition cannot be considered.”

Meanwhile, the FAI has given its backing to a new format for European club competitions. The changes, which were approved yesterday, will come into effect in 2024.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill previously wrote to Uefa’s director of national associations Zoran Lakovic to confirm Ireland’s backing for the proposals.

Hill said today: “I said to Zoran then and I repeat now that whilst we recognise this may cause some local challenges for certain federations in terms of scheduling, we believe that the now-agreed approach is essential for the future of Uefa, the wider European football pyramid structure and the future financial health of all European constituents including associations such as the FAI who will continue to benefit from that pyramid and from key Uefa solidarity payments which have been maintained during difficult recent times for football.”