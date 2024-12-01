Lossiemouth too good for Teahupoo in Hatton’s Grace

LOSSIEMOUTH ENHANCED HER already lofty reputation with a straightforward win in the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Willie Mullins’ five-year-old was returning to action after an unbeaten campaign last term that included Grade One victories at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals.

She had been beaten only once in nine starts prior to her Grade One Fairyhouse assignment, where she started the 4-7 favourite under Paul Townend in a field of four.

She was never hurried along and looked content in the slipstream of her rivals for much of the way, with dual race winner Teahupoo taking up the lead in the home straight.

Lossiemouth had not even hit top gear behind him, however, and when asked was easily able to sweep by and claim a three-and-three-quarter-length victory – with Betfair making her the 6-4 favourite from 9-4 for the Champion Hurdle.

“It was very impressive, they went very steady which I think suited us,” said Mullins.

“She has that bit of speed. She has a nice Flat pedigree and when they went steady, it was bar a fall or something like that. She did make a bad mistake at the fourth last but when it came down to a speed race, I thought she was going to win that anyway.

“Her dam is a half-sister to Lord Glitters, who was a good miler a few years ago for David O’Meara. That’s the sort of pedigree she has, she has that bit of speed that always comes in handy when they go steady.”

When asked if he would keep reigning champion hurdler State Man and the winner separate, Mullins added: “I imagine we’ll try to keep them apart.

“There is no point us knocking our heads against one another. We can do that later on in the season and we’ll find out more about what’s in England.

“State Man will probably go to Leopardstown at Christmas. She went to the International Hurdle last year but we’ll have to look at the conditions of that as it mightn’t suit.”

Meanwhile, Croke Park held on resolutely to claim a hard-fought win in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase, also at Fairyhouse.

Trainer Gordon Elliott saddled three of the five runners, with Henry de Bromhead responsible for the other two as a small field assembled for the Grade One.

Sam Ewing gave the winner a front-running ride as the outsider at odds of 22-1, with stablemate Firefox the evens favourite.

After nearly two and a half miles his resolve was tested, however, with the favourite and De Bromhead’s Heart Wood challenging and Gorgeous Tom also finishing very swiftly.

Croke Park dug deep and in a four-way finish, he managed to hold on by just a neck.

Mullins’ Tounsivator came out on top when defeating four stablemates to take the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

Under Danny Mullins, he was a 12-1 shot with Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio sent off 1-2 favourite for the Grade Two contest after finishing second in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.