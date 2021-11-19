Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 November 2021
Advertisement

Sorry Atlanta Falcons downed by New England Patriots

The Patriots were 10-0 up when the Falcons had a series of mistakes which seemed to sum up their Thursday night.

By Press Association Friday 19 Nov 2021, 8:10 AM
31 minutes ago 474 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5606101

THREE ATLANTA QUARTERBACKS were intercepted on a miserable night for the Falcons as they were downed 25-0 by the New England Patriots.

Atlanta’s offence struggled at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with only 165 yards made as they were stifled by New England’s defence.

The Patriots were 10-0 up when the Falcons committed a series of mistakes which seemed to sum up their Thursday night.

Matt Ryan had led the side to the New England 14 but was sacked for a loss of 13 yards, then a successful field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo was scratched off by a penalty.

The ball moved back five yards and Koo missed the re-take.

Ryan was picked off twice on consecutive drives for Atlanta in the fourth quarter, and his replacement Josh Rosen came in and had an interception returned for a touchdown to make it 25-0.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Feleipe Franks was then drafted in at quarterback and a short pass was intercepted to cap a dire performance.

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie