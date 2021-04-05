BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Farrelly 'delighted' after goalscoring debut in victory over Celtic

The former Peamount United star delivered a player-of-the-match performance for Glasgow City.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Apr 2021, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,786 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401131
Republic of Ireland international Niamh Farrelly speaking to the media via video conference earlier today.
Image: FAI
Republic of Ireland international Niamh Farrelly speaking to the media via video conference earlier today.
Republic of Ireland international Niamh Farrelly speaking to the media via video conference earlier today.
Image: FAI

IT WAS A debut worth waiting for as Niamh Farrelly made an instant impact for Glasgow City.

After a four-month delay enforced by Covid-19, the Scottish Women’s Premier League champions resumed their title defence with a 3-0 victory against Celtic yesterday.

Farrelly capped a player-of-the-match performance in her first outing for the club by scoring the third goal as Scott Booth’s side ran out comprehensive winners.

The versatile 21-year-old, who can operate in defence and midfield, then boarded a flight to Dublin to link up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the friendlies against Denmark and Belgium.

Farrelly joined Glasgow City from Peamount United, having impressed Booth when the two clubs faced each other in a Champions League qualifying-round fixture – which the Scottish outfit won via a penalty shootout – last November.

“Obviously it was a long time coming because when I did move over there on New Year’s Day, everything kind of shut off in Scotland due to coronavirus,” she said of her debut.

“I was over there for about three months but that was my first game yesterday. Playing against Celtic, getting a start in my professional debut and getting a goal, I haven’t really thought about it much – it’s been a mad few hours – but I’m delighted.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Graduating to a full-time set-up is something that Farrelly hopes will boost her prospects at international level. The Dubliner has won two senior caps but has yet to play under current manager Vera Pauw since her appointment in September 2019.

For this week’s games, Pauw has vowed to give opportunities to players who haven’t featured for her thus far. Ireland host Denmark on Thursday evening at Tallaght Stadium, before taking on Belgium in Brussels on Sunday.

“I decided that [Glasgow] would be a good move for me. It was the right time to move on,” said Farrelly, who was a key member of Peamount’s double-winning side last year.

“I did let Vera know that it was in my intentions to maybe go abroad. When I brought up that Glasgow were interested, she was happy for me and she said it would be good for my development as a player.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie