Tuesday 19 November, 2019
St Pat's add versatile Waterford defender Feely to their ranks

The 22-year-old returns to Richmond Park after being impressed by new manager Stephen O’Donnell.

By David Sneyd Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,060 Views No Comments
RORY FEELY SAYS he is excited to be part of Stephen O’Donnell’s rebuilding project at St Patrick’s Athletic.

feely_o_donnell Stephen O'Donnell (left) and Rory Feely. Source: Twitter/stpatsfc

The versatile defender-cum-midfielder was a standout performer for Waterford last season, but the club’s decision to go part-time for the 2020 Premier Division campaign has led to an exodus from the RSC.

And Feely, who came through the ranks at St Pat’s before leaving for the Blues in 2018, is already raring to go after being won over by his new manager’s plans.

“He was telling me the mentality he was looking for in players, his plans for the future and I knew straight away that he was ambitious, that’s the same person as I am,” Feely told stpatsfc.com.

“The ambition to progress further in your career in this league and even move onto England if that’s possible.

“The message he was getting across was always positive and I just knew what his goals were for the next year. I want to be part of his plan. 

He’s looking for young, ambitious players and that’s the kind of squad I want to be a part of. He’s got a clear message across that it’s going to be a very ambitious squad, good training sessions and everyone is going to be active, every is going to be enjoying themselves so if that’s there in a club, the morale is up and results can only go up from that.

O’Donnell already pulled off a coup last week by securing the services of former Dundalk team-mate Robbie Benson, who will be unveiled at Richmond Park tomorrow, and Feely’s arrival is another boost for a winter of change in Inchicore.

“I am delighted to get Rory signed. He was another player that I really wanted to bring to the club when I took the job. He is a player that will epitomise what we are trying to achieve here; great attitude, great professional and great athlete,” he added.

“He had an excellent season with Waterford last year, captaining them and picking up their Player of the Year award. He has a great profile in being young and wanting to improve and they are the type of people we want at the club.”

