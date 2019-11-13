This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Pat's confirm signing of ex-Dundalk star Benson

The 27-year-old will join the Saints for the 2020 season.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 2:02 PM
9 minutes ago 198 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4889886
Robbie Benson is officially a St Pat's player.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Robbie Benson is officially a St Pat's player.
Robbie Benson is officially a St Pat's player.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed the signing of ex-Dundalk star Robbie Benson following recent speculation that the 27-year-old was heading to the Inchicore club.

Benson will join the Saints for the 2020 campaign having spent four seasons with Dundalk, where he won three league titles, one FAI Cup and two EA Sports Cups.

Rumours linking him with a move to St Pat’s ramped up earlier this week when he announced that he had played his final game for the Lilywhites.

Benson signed off from his time at Oriel Park with a goal in his side’s second-leg win over Linfield to clinch the first Unite the Union Champions Cup on Monday night.

I’m happy with the move and I am looking forward to the next stage in my career,” Benson told stpatsfc.com following the announcement of his arrival to Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

“Stephen got onto me and informed me of what he was setting out to do at the club and it seemed like the right fit for me and a chance to seek a new challenge. I know Stephen and have great respect for him so it was easy for me to make the jump and join Pat’s.”

He added:

“Stephen is a person who was a great team-mate, captain, person and mentor to me in my time at Dundalk.

“Anyone who knows Stephen or played with him or encountered him will know his philosophies on the game and how much knowledge of the game he has. He now has a good platform to put his stamp on things, and that married with a club the stature of St Pat’s, it’s a great platform for Stephen.

“He can bring success back to St Pat’s and hopefully I can play a small part in helping in that.”

Speaking after his latest signing, O’Donnell said he was thrilled to welcome Benson to St Pat’s after recently securing the services of UCD winger Jason McClelland.

robbie-benson-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-fourth-goal Benson celebrates after his goal against Linfield. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I’m delighted to acquire a player of Robbie’s calibre. I think he is one of the best players in the league and it’s huge for Pat’s to have a player like that in the prime of his career in our ranks now.

“He’s a player I know well having played with him at Dundalk, and I look forward to working with him and I think it’s a big statement from the club ahead of next season.

“Robbie can play and excel at a European stage and they are the type of acquisitions that we are looking at trying to make here.”

