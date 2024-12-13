Felix Jones departs England setup with immediate effect

FELIX JONES HAS departed England’s coaching team with immediate effect, the RFU have confirmed.

Jones handed in his notice in August due to his disillusionment with Steve Borthwick’s setup but was due to serve out the remaining 12 months of his contract.

The RFU initially described the former Munster and Ireland fullback as providing remote analysis to Borthwick and his players, but it subsequently emerged that Jones was not in contact with his fellow England coaches during the November tests.

Joe El-Abd took over from Jones as defence coach during England’s autumn campaign.

Jones, who from today will no longer work for the RFU in any capacity, is forbidden from coaching one of England’s fellow Tier One nations until 1 April per the terms of his contract. But the 37-year-old is now free to seek employment with any club or Tier Two side.

“The RFU can confirm that England Rugby men’s assistant coach Felix Jones will step down from his role on Friday 13 December,” read a statement from England’s governing body.

“The terms of his departure prevent Jones from working with any Tier One team until Tuesday 1 April 2025. During this period, he is permitted to work with any club or any Tier Two international team and below, should he choose to do so.”