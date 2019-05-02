This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fergus McFadden out of Leinster's run-in as he is handed six-week ban for headbutt

The wing’s hopes of working his way into a World Cup squad are also dented as the suspension will run to late August.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 2 May 2019, 5:59 PM
7 minutes ago 293 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4617508
McFadden arrives at kingspan Stadium ahead of Saturday's loss to Ulster.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER WING FERGUS McFadden has been hit with a six-week ban by a disciplinary committee for a headbutt on Ulster’s Sean Reidy during last weekend’s loss away to Ulster.

To account for ‘meaningful matches’ the six-week suspension will keep McFadden sidelined until 25 August, meaning he will miss Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final, the Pro14 semi-final and a possible final. Plus he is now ineligible for Ireland’s opening two World Cup warm-up fixtures in August.

McFadden, who scored later in Saturday’s match, was cited under Law 9.12 for the 13th minute incident which ended Reidy’s involvement in the game.

Today’s disciplinary panel, which McFadden joined by video conference, found the offence to merit a mid-range entry-point sanction of 10 weeks.

Roddy MacLeod, Frank Hadden and Beth Dickens overseen the hearing and took account of mitigating factors before reducing the suspension from 10 to six weeks.

