Fergus McFadden out of Leinster's run-in as he is handed six-week ban for headbutt

McFadden arrives at kingspan Stadium ahead of Saturday's loss to Ulster.

McFadden arrives at kingspan Stadium ahead of Saturday's loss to Ulster.

LEINSTER WING FERGUS McFadden has been hit with a six-week ban by a disciplinary committee for a headbutt on Ulster’s Sean Reidy during last weekend’s loss away to Ulster.

To account for ‘meaningful matches’ the six-week suspension will keep McFadden sidelined until 25 August, meaning he will miss Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final, the Pro14 semi-final and a possible final. Plus he is now ineligible for Ireland’s opening two World Cup warm-up fixtures in August.

McFadden, who scored later in Saturday’s match, was cited under Law 9.12 for the 13th minute incident which ended Reidy’s involvement in the game.

Today’s disciplinary panel, which McFadden joined by video conference, found the offence to merit a mid-range entry-point sanction of 10 weeks.

"I'm alright, but I got a headbutt in the face!"



Ulster No 8 Sean Reidy is unhappy with referee George Clancy's decison not to show a card to Leinster's Fergus McFadden following an inconclusive TMO.



#ULSvLEI #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/ElGghjpnJA — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 27, 2019

Roddy MacLeod, Frank Hadden and Beth Dickens overseen the hearing and took account of mitigating factors before reducing the suspension from 10 to six weeks.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: