Colin Keane on Field of Gold wins The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Freeworth its weight

Field Of Gold flies clear to claim Irish Guineas glory at the Curragh

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Kingman was ridden supremely by new jockey Colin Keane.
4.14pm, 24 May 2025

FIELD OF GOLD made full amends for a narrow Newmarket defeat with a stunning victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Kingman was beaten half a length after finishing fast and late under Kieran Shoemark in the British mile Classic three weeks ago.

Sent off the evens favourite for the Irish equivalent, new pilot Colin Keane never had a moment of worry aboard Field Of Gold, who made smooth progress with a couple of furlongs to run before fairly sprinting clear.

Field Of Gold came home a cosy three-and-three-quarter-length victor over his fellow Juddmonte-owned runner Cosmic Year, with Hotazhell a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

