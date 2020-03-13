Fifa call for postponement of all international football scheduled for March and April

FIFA HAVE ADVISED football’s continental federations and national associations to postpone all international fixtures in March and April in a bid to “avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness”.

Football’s world governing body admitted in a statement that the final decision on such matters will fall to respective stakeholders, but strongly recommended a blanket suspension of all international football for the next seven weeks in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fifa said they would consult with federations in relation to rescheduling of fixtures but stressed the belief that, along with the obvious public health concerns, travel restrictions and other logistical issues would conceivably see the credibility of some international encounters tarnished if they were to take place amid the chaos.

Fifa also confirmed that clubs would not be obliged to release their players for international action over the course of the upcoming international windows this month and next month, a temporary change to the general rule.

Uefa are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of the European season, including a potential 12-month postponement of Euro 2020.

“In light of the current situation concerning the coronavirus, the bureau of the Fifa Council has decided that the general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April,” said the Fifa statement.

“The situation is rapidly evolving across the world and various international travel restrictions have already been imposed by different public authorities.

“Fifa understands that to hold the matches under current circumstances might not only present potential health risks to players (and to the general public) but would also, most likely, compromise the sporting integrity of such matches insofar as certain teams may be deprived of their best squads whilst others may not.

To avoid any unnecessary health risks and also situations of potential sporting unfairness, we therefore recommend that all international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment, both for players and for the general public. The final decision on this issue rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies.

“The qualifying matches for the Fifa World Cup in both Asia and South America have already been postponed following consultation between Fifa and the confederations concerned,” the statement continued.

In consultation with the confederations and relevant stakeholders, Fifa will be studying the possibilities for re-scheduling any postponed matches and is confident that with goodwill and flexibility from all sides, appropriate solutions will be found to allow the matches to take place in due course and with minimal disruption.

“We are working in close cooperation with relevant national and international public health authorities (most notably the World Health Organisation) and, taking into account the expert advice that we have received on the matter, we consider this measure and recommendation to be the most appropriate and responsible step to take under the current circumstances.”

In light of Fifa’s statement, it seems increasingly likely that Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualification play-off against Slovakia in Bratislava will be postponed, with the Slovakian FA having already requested for the fixture to be pushed back in formal correspondence with Uefa.