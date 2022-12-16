Fifa announce expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI Infantino has confirmed the introduction of a new quadrennial men’s Club World Cup that will kick off in 2025 and feature 32 top teams from across the globe.

The Fifa Council met in Qatar on Friday to discuss a variety of matters, including international match calendars and competitions for men’s and women’s football.

The launch of an expanded 32-team Club World Cup in June 2025 was among the most eye-catching decisions, having cancelled the original 24-team tournament planned for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be a Club World Cup with 32 teams to be played every four years,” Infantino said. “The first edition will take place in 2025 in the summer.

Advertisement

“During that slot where in the past we used to have the Confederations Cup and it will be slightly longer because obviously there are 32 teams.

“But they will be the best teams in the world. They will be invited to participate.

“All of the details will be developed in due course,” he added.

It’s understood that the Premier League has yet to see any formal proposals from Fifa about the Club World Cup in 2025, nor the following year’s expanded World Cup.

The Club World Cup announcement came the day after a key legal opinion was published saying Uefa and Fifa’s right to block new competitions like the European Super League is compatible with EU law.

The Fifa Council also endorsed the creation of a new women’s Club World Cup among a variety of other decisions taken in Doha, including the introduction of a World Series friendly tournament.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“What we have seen in this particular World Cup is the importance of having matches between national teams of different continents happening more regularly, more often,” Infantino said.

“The idea there and the principle that was agreed – again details to be elaborated – is to use the March windows, the 10 days in March, in the even years, so the World Cup years and Copa America or Euro years, to organise friendly tournaments between four teams of four different confederations.”

In regards to the men’s 2023-2026 international calendar, the Fifa Council also decided that the September and October windows will be merged into one four-match window at the end of September into early October.

Fifa announced that the hosts of the 2030 World Cup will be decided in 2024, with bid regulations to be published early next year.

The Women’s World Cup hosts for 2027 and 2031 will be decided in 2024 and 2025, respectively.