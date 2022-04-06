Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

Fifa says it has no plans for 100-minute Qatar World Cup games

Football’s world governing body responded to rumours and reports with a terse statement.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 7:33 PM
19 minutes ago 781 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5732141
Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Shekh Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani at the World Cup draw.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Shekh Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani at the World Cup draw.
Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Shekh Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani at the World Cup draw.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FIFA RESPONDED ON Wednesday to speculation that it might change the format of games in the World Cup by insisting the basic length of matches in Qatar would remain 90 minutes.

“Following some reports and rumours spread today, Fifa would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition,” said the governing body of world football in a terse statement.

Social media, and some more traditional news outlets such as Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, had reported that Fifa president Gianni Infantino was considering encouraging referees to play more stoppage time, effectively extending games to 100 minutes, to make up for the amount of time the ball is not in play.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie