Covid-affected Fijians' clash with Scotland cancelled

Murrayfield was set to host the game tomorrow week.

Murrayfield was set to host the game tomorrow week.

FIJI’S NIGHTMARE Autumn Nations Cup campaign is all but complete after their third pool game against Scotland was cancelled today due to the coronavirus that has swept through their squad.

The organisers took the decision over a week before the 28 November kick-off having earlier this week made the same call for Fiji’s game with Italy this weekend.

The Fijians’ opening game against France was also cancelled last weekend.

Twenty-nine members of their group have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Italy and Scotland are likely to receive bonus points.

“The extent of infection in the Fiji camp, combined with a minimum 10-day isolation period, plus the obvious need for suitable preparation for any international test match meant that, whilst difficult, the decision was unavoidable,” the organisers said.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

They added they were hopeful the Fijians would be able to field a team for the play-off round which will see them play the fourth-placed team in Pool A on 5 December.

The Autumn Nations Cup itself is a product of Covid-19.

The tournament replaces the end-of-year schedule that usually sees southern hemisphere giants New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, tour Europe, but none of the three are coming because of the pandemic.

© – AFP, 2020

Mike Sherry joins Gavan and Murray to preview the big one in Twickenham:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud