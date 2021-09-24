Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

Super Rugby newcomers Fijiian Drua appoint experienced Aussie as first ever head coach

Former AFL champion Mick Byrne has previously worked as skills coach for the All Blacks, Australia, Japan and Scotland.

By AFP Friday 24 Sep 2021, 11:17 AM
6 minutes ago 123 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5557046
Mick Byrne pictured during his time with the All Blacks in 2015.
Image: Mike Egerton
Mick Byrne pictured during his time with the All Blacks in 2015.
Mick Byrne pictured during his time with the All Blacks in 2015.
Image: Mike Egerton

SUPER RUGBY NEWCOMERS Fijian Drua on Friday named former Australian Rules champion Mick Byrne as the team’s head coach for their debut season next year.

Byrne has previously worked as skills coach for the All Blacks, Australia, Japan and Scotland, as well as serving as assistant coach for the Auckland Blues.

The 62-year-old took an unusual path to coaching rugby, first working with the code after a playing career with Australian Rules club Hawthorne.

“To have someone with Mick’s calibre and experience as our foundation head coach is fantastic,” Drua interim chief executive Brian Thorburn said.

“He is a seasoned professional and shone through the intensive selection process by displaying real passion for the club and Fijian rugby.”

Byrne, who was appointed on a two-year contract, said the Drua would face a challenging opening season, when they will be based in Australia, but said it was a chance to develop Fijian rugby.

“I’ve followed and admired the way Fijian teams play the game over the course of my coaching career,” he said.

“It’s a style of play that puts the joy of rugby at its core and I’m very excited to help our club showcase this to the world when the new Super Rugby season starts.”

The Drua is one of two new sides introduced to the revamped Super Rugby Pacific competition for next season, along with Moana Pasifika, which will be based in New Zealand.

Their inclusion is designed to allow the Pacific nations of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa to retain top talent instead of constantly seeing players head overseas in search of professional opportunities.

The 12-team competition, which also features five teams each from Australia and New Zealand, is scheduled to kick off on 18 February.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to the inaugural United Rugby Championship, and a massive weekend for Ireland in their bid to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie