Wycherley doubt for Munster ahead of Champions Cup semi-final

The 21-year old Bantry native picked up a leg injury on Friday night which could rule him out of next week’s clash with Saracens.

By John Fallon Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 9:00 AM
18 minutes ago 655 Views 1 Comment
Fineen Wycherley skips away from Benetton Treviso's Tommaso Allan.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

VERSATILE BACK FIVE player Fineen Wycherely is Munster’s only new injury concern as they start preparing for next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens.

The 21-year old Bantry native, who played in the two December Champions Cup games against Castres Olympique before announcing his arrival on the big stage with a massive hit on Jonathan Sexton in their festive win over Leinster, picked up a leg injury in Treviso on Friday night.

Wycherley has now chalked up 20 appearances either as lock or in the back row but is doubtful to challenge for a place against Saracens after picking up a leg injury in the bonus point 37-28 win over Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo on Friday night.

“There are a few concerns,” said Munster coach Johann van Graan.

Fineen looks like an upper leg injury but obviously we’ll wait and see and we’ll know a bit more on Monday other than that it doesn’t seem too much at this stage.

“But there will be a lot of knocks and bruises from this game. That was like a Test match.”

Van said he was pleased the way his men came from eleven points down in the second-half to hold Benetton scoreless for the closing 35 minutes of a very good contest.

I am thrilled with the win. A really tough game. At the start of the season we knew this was going to be a big game and Treviso is such a quality side and they have been playing fantastic rugby and a sell-out crowd full of noise and we went 10-0 down after a few minutes and fought our way back and then we went down 28-17.

“We had the yellow card down and we went on to get some positive results out of that and I’m so glad for the squad,’ said van Graan as his men recovered from a penalty try and a sin-binning for Darren Sweetnam early in the second-half.

They trailed 21-17 at the break after Rhys Marshall and Dan Goggin crossed for tries and they fashioned the victory with scores from winger Shane Daly — his first for Munster — and Alby Mathewson to seal the win.

