Wycherley ready to put his work in the carry into practice as Munster return to Cork

IT’S BEEN A sad week for Munster Rugby and so many people connected to the province off the pitch, and one must zoom in specifically on Friday’s URC fixture at home to the Scarlets to find a happier — if comparably trivial — development which immediately brings smiles to faces.

Fineen Wycherley beams when the conversation turns to RG Snyman’s impending return to the playing field after an 18-month rehabilitation process on his re-ruptured ACL, the South African World Cup winner in line for inclusion in Graham Rowntree’s matchday 23 to face the in-form Welsh region at Musgrave Park.

West Cork man Wycherley gives Snyman his obligatory props — he’s had a rough run of it, it’s great to see him back, and Wycherely has learned a lot from him — before being asked to break down further the extent to which the Springbok giant has managed to influence his teammates while sidelined for the last year and a half.

“There’s no doubt he’s a physical specimen”, Wycherley laughs, “and his game is around the maul, around the scrum.

“He’s helped us a lot: developing me as a lineout caller, how we can manipulate teams, different options he thinks works… And for me, it’s a massive help when you have another pair of eyes on the opposition, and getting different opinions on what he thinks will work.

That’s where he’s been an asset to me, but I see him putting arms around younger guys who got injured, or younger guys who are going through a tough time with selection… You can see him pick them up and give a help.

“He’s a sociable guy. He’ll have no problem pulling you in for a chat or going for coffee with the lads. That’s the challenge for him, but we have different social gatherings, and he’s normally at the forefront of that.

“As a player, he’s always been a part of what he wants us to do and what he thinks is right, and has no problems speaking up in meetings. Even though he may not be playing at the weekend and, unfortunately, hasn’t played a lot of rugby over the last number of years, he’s still been able to contribute in meetings or little unit chats we’ve had.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Snyman and Munster teammate Thomas Ahern. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Wycherley himself recently returned from the longest-term injury of his career. A shoulder issue ruled him out from October until January and dictated that he miss several milestone moments in Munster’s incremental progression under Graham Rowntree and the first-year coaching staff.

For the 25-year-old Coomhola man, the silver lining was that his absence dovetailed with a consistent run in the first team for his younger brother Josh, the 23-year-old loosehead who has been a near constant in Munster’s matchday squads in recent months.

“Yeah, definitely. I get a buzz from all the lads playing but obviously that connection with my brother is different and obviously we’re delighted he’s been going well over the last couple of weeks,” Wycherley says. “They’ve played in some big games and I just think back to the Cork (Páirc Uí Chaoimh) game: obviously, being from Cork myself, that massive win against South Africa, I was delighted for him; and obviously all my family being there, that was probably one of the special games over the last few weeks.

“Even though I wasn’t playing, you just feel part of it, which was a nice feeling.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Fineen and Josh Wycherley pictured in 2000. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Wycherley made use of his three months out to make technical tweaks to his own game, with a specific focus on his carry.

During an early stage of his rehab, he sought out Munster defence coach Denis Leamy whose work in his previous role as contact skills coach with Leinster was of huge benefit to the eastern province’s forwards, including World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier.

Leamy assigned Wycherley a number of non-contact drills which the second row describes as requiring a more mental focus, and which “you could do yourself with one other fella passing you the ball”.

“Definitely over the last couple of weeks, I see them helping me now when I’m back into full training and into games,” Wycherley explains.

“After contact, keeping my legs alive; and the option to catch the ball early and be able to ball play at a higher level.

I think it’s an easy skill but catching the ball early and keeping it off your chest, it’s something that you don’t think about a whole pile but after the last couple of months, I’ve had a lot of time to think about it.

“It’s the the ability to make more yardage on my carry and to put guys away or whatever the call may be.”

Wycherley also spoke at significant length as to the potential threats posed by Friday’s opponents the Scarlets, unbeaten in their six games so far in 2023.

In particular, Munster have focused on a speedy shift between attacking and defensive mindsets in the knowledge that the Welsh region thrive in transition, be it off long kicks or turnovers.

Ben Brady / INPHO Saskia Wycherley pictured with her family, including brothers Josh and Fineen, after representing Munster U18s at Musgrave Park in September. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Naturally, the Bantry RFC man hopes to be involved in Munster’s efforts to continue their own good form on Friday night at Musgrave Park, a ground for which he has a special grá for obvious reasons.

“It’s an amazing place to play, yeah. It’s always where a lot of friends and family can travel to. Being from West Cork, it’s quite a journey to Limerick so most of them make a journey to Cork for these games and it’s great to see friendly faces in the crowd.

“But also a sellout in Musgrave Park, whatever way the stadium is designed, it feels like they’re way closer and there’s way more than 8,000 or whatever it is.

“So look, we have another opportunity to hopefully play there on Friday night and I just can’t wait.”