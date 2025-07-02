Advertisement
Katariina Kosola (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Finland open Euro 2025 with impressive win over Iceland

Katariina Kosola scored the decisive goal against 10-player Iceland.
7.24pm, 2 Jul 2025

FINLAND GOT WOMEN’S Euro 2025 up and running on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over 10-player Iceland, as hosts Switzerland get set for their opening clash against Norway.

Katariina Kosola scored the only goal of the game with 20 minutes remaining in Thun as Finland moved provisionally top of Group A ahead of the day’s late match in baking Basel.

Temperatures hit 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) during the day at St Jakob-Park in Basel as a European heatwave moved eastwards towards nearby Germany.

But the oppressive heat which has gripped much of western and southern Europe was not present in Thun, and Finland proved to be the cooler customers.

Iceland were left without captain and star player Glodis Perla Viggosdottir at half-time, as the Bayern Munich centre-back was forced out of the match after twice needing treatment in the opening period.

And things got trickier for Thorsteinn Halldorsson’s team when Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off in the 58th minute for two quick bookings, the second for stamping on Eveliina Summanen’s ankle off the ball.

And Kosola rattled in the opening goal of the tournament as Finland took advantage of having an extra woman on the pitch, the Malmo midfielder cutting in and firing home past the outstretched fingers of Cecilia Runarsdottir.

That strike was enough for Finland who next face Norway in Sion on Sunday.

– © AFP 2025

