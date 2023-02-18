'I had it in my head I wasn’t going to be like Tadhg, I was going to try be Finlay'

ONE OF THE most important parts of Finlay Bealham’s pre-game routine takes place a couple of days before matchday.

The 31-year-old has a favoured spot in Galway when on Connacht duty, and a go-to in Dublin during Ireland camp. On the occasions where he finds himself in less familiar surroundings – such as during Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand last year – he turns to Google Maps.

“I have to do a bit of internet searching for local braiders near me,” Bealham explains, “but come hell or high water, I’ll get it done.”

There’s not many Ireland internationals who find themselves talking hair routines with the media, but Bealham is more than happy to discuss the inspiration behind his game-day hairstyle.

“I’m a big fan of Vikings (TV series) and stuff like that, same as Ports (Andrew Porter),” he continues.

“Ports has a bit of a mohawk going on, I have the braids in, like Ivar the Boneless or Ragnar Lothbrok, that’s where I took it from. I feel like it’s part of the process. When the hair is done it’s getting close to gametime, getting close to going to Valhalla.

James Crombie / INPHO Bealham and Porter share some common interests off the pitch. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“They’re coming into battle and they have all the lids done, so I suppose it’s similar in a way, we’re going into battle at the weekend and I get my lid done as well.”

Bealham and Porter’s common interests stretch beyond Viking hairstyles. Unsurprisingly, the front-row duo have yet to be allowed take control of the music in the gym.

“It would be too heavy for all the boys,” Bealham continues. “Just heavy, scream music that only a certain percentage of the population get. Proper heavy. I like Metallica and all that kind of stuff. But it depends on the mood you’re in as well. I’ll listen to a bit of UB40 or Bob Marley when I’m chilling. But not house, I never listen to house.”

Advertisement

We’d be happy enough to talk hair and music with Bealham all day but that’s not the reason he’s been put forward for media duty at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre.

As we’re getting the details on how long it takes to get the braids done, Tadhg Furlong walks by and lands a hearty slap on Bealham’s back – “How good is he doing?”

It’s probably fair to say Bealham is doing better than many expected. The Connacht man has been a reliable performer for a number of years now but across Ireland’s opening two Six Nations wins against Wales and France, he’s been superb, so much so that Furlong’s absence – a major talking point pre-tournament – has hardly been mentioned.

The gap between the two is now smaller than ever.

“When I came in for the Wales game I had it in my head that I wasn’t going to be like Tadhg, I was going to try and be like Finlay and play my game,” Bealham says.

“Tadhg is a British and Irish Lion, he’s world class and in my opinion might be the best tighthead in the world so they’re big shoes to fill but he’s been good for me by helping me in all parts of my game, making sure I’m ready to go physically, mentally. How I am.

“He’s been keeping contact with me over the last few weeks. I’m always thankful for all the advice he’s given me.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Bealham has eased any concerns around Furlong's absence across Ireland's opening Six Nations fixtures. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Days like these have been a long time coming for Bealham. He debuted for Ireland under Joe Schmidt all the way back in 2016 but the Wales game earlier this month was his first Six Nations start – and only his fifth start in total for Ireland.

An engaging character, you sense the more open environment created by Andy Farrell has played a big part in helping him thrive at international level.

I love the environment up here, the culture. Everyone can be themselves. I can be myself. I’m really enjoying every opportunity up here, never take it for granted.

“From early on there is a culture there. The first day you know we want everyone to be themselves and get up to speed as quickly as you can and most importantly be yourself, then express yourself fully around the pitch and to the lads, and get the best out of yourself.

“I suppose for me over time I’ve got a bit more comfortable. But from the start I’ve tried my best to be myself and as time has gone by, I got comfortable with the systems and shapes we have and getting a better understanding of everything, which was brilliant.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

That was never more evident than last Saturday against France, where Bealham stepped in to play a key role in the training-ground move that saw Hugo Keenan sprint through to score Ireland’s opening try – the fullback breaking the line after collecting a neat pass courtesy of some soft hands from Bealham.

“I suppose the days of props putting the head down and not touching the ball for 80 minutes is long gone. It’s good to be involved in the game.

Alamy Stock Photo Hugo Keenan and Conor Murray celebrate with Bealham after Ireland's opening try against France. Alamy Stock Photo

“No matter what number you have on your back you are expected to do the same roles as some of the backs who are a lot more skilful, so it’s really good for me to be involved in the game, get my hands on the ball and still do the heavy work up the front. It’s the best of both worlds.”

And with Furlong still working his way back from a calf injury, there should be plenty more opportunities for Bealham to play his part in the coming weeks, with games against Italy, Scotland and England on the horizon as Ireland chase a first Grand Slam since 2018.

It would be the sweetest achievement yet for a player who first moved to this part of the world from Australia back in 2010, but now sees Ireland as his long-term home.

“I came over as a teenager,” Bealham adds.

“I came over a lot as a kid for holidays but just myself as a teenager, it was quite daunting at the time. Now all the hard work that’s gone in, all the struggle and being away from family and friends I’d known as a kid just to pursue a dream of being a professional rugby player… Fast forward a few years and Six Nations games, it’s crazy.

“Sometimes you take a step back, and although I’m getting older I still feel there is a lot in the tank and a lot I can give to playing with the green jersey of Ireland and Connacht as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!